N.J. to lift statewide school mask mandate next month

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey’s statewide school mask mandate will end on March 7, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday, marking the end of a controversial pandemic restriction.

“Early March traditionally means the weather starts to warm up at least a bit, which will give schools a little bit more flexibility to increase ventilation, be more creative with that, and further decrease the risk of COVID spread,” Murphy said at this weekly coronavirus briefing on Monday.

School districts would still be able to implement universal mask mandates in response to future outbreaks, said state Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichelli.

​​Murphy says he announced the end of the mandate one month early to give students, educators, and parents enough time to prepare.

The current mandate requiring masks for all students, teachers, staff, and school visitors has been in place since last fall, when most students returned to in-person classes for the 2021-2022 school year. The mandate has drawn a backlash from many Republicans, as well as some parents. A group of parents sued to overturn it last year, but a federal judge upheld the mandate in December, ruling against their argument that masking violated childrens’ first amendment rights.