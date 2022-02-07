N.J. to lift statewide school mask mandate next month
New Jersey’s statewide school mask mandate will end on March 7, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday, marking the end of a controversial pandemic restriction.
“Early March traditionally means the weather starts to warm up at least a bit, which will give schools a little bit more flexibility to increase ventilation, be more creative with that, and further decrease the risk of COVID spread,” Murphy said at this weekly coronavirus briefing on Monday.
School districts would still be able to implement universal mask mandates in response to future outbreaks, said state Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichelli.
Murphy says he announced the end of the mandate one month early to give students, educators, and parents enough time to prepare.
The current mandate requiring masks for all students, teachers, staff, and school visitors has been in place since last fall, when most students returned to in-person classes for the 2021-2022 school year. The mandate has drawn a backlash from many Republicans, as well as some parents. A group of parents sued to overturn it last year, but a federal judge upheld the mandate in December, ruling against their argument that masking violated childrens’ first amendment rights.
Many Republicans and some Democrats are hailing Murphy’s move to end the requirement as good news for the Garden State and its fight against the coronavirus.
New Jersey Senate Republicans called Murphy’s announcement a “first victory” in an initiative launched Thursday called #GiveItBack, a social media campaign and petition designed to put pressure on the Murphy administration to lift coronavirus restrictions and to relinquish emergency powers granted during the pandemic.
“Gov. Murphy is never going to admit that the pressure is getting to him, but it absolutely is,” Senate minority leader Sen. Steve Oroho (R-24) said in a statement Monday. “That’s why he rushed to make this announcement weeks before he actually plans on lifting the school mask mandate.”
Gov. Phil Murphy’s expected announcement today that he will end the school mask mandate marks the first victory for the #GiveItBack movement. We need to keep the pressure on! https://t.co/rU7sHUdwA8
— Senator Steven Oroho (@stevenoroho) February 7, 2022
Instead of waiting another month, Sen. Kristin Corrado called on Murphy to end the mandate now.
“Parents want their rights to make masking decisions for their kids restored today, not next month,” Corrado said. “There’s no excuse to wait any longer.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. tweeted, “No step may be more important to normalize life.”
“We have long rightly balanced learning with safety,” he said. “But it is time to restore cherished daily life for our students.”
Today we are visiting Kearny High School and @GovMurphy is announcing the end of the school mask mandate. No step may be more important to normalize life.
We have long rightly balanced learning with safety. But it is time to restore cherished daily life for our students. https://t.co/zi8WV4Crbb
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) February 7, 2022
Murphy’s announcement comes after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ended the state’s school mask requirements as of January, leaving it up to individual districts to set their own pandemic-related restrictions.
The governor also announced his emergency powers have been extended for another month.