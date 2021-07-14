N.J. parents sue Gov. Murphy over mask mandate

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A group of parents in New Jersey have filed a lawsuit to block any mask mandate that might be imposed in public schools next fall.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against Governor Phil Murphy, as well as the state’s Commissioners of Health and Education, contends that a mask mandate impedes communication and learning in the classroom, and that it was imposed without due legal process.

Similar suits have been filed recently across the country, and proven ultimately unsuccessful in states like Connecticut and Tennessee.

Attorney Bruce Afram represents parents as part of the group Free NJ Kids. He said such a mandate was never legal to begin with, as the governor’s emergency resolution bypassed the normal rule-making process.

“We have procedures in which agencies can issue orders if they hold hearings, if they have testimony showing the scientific need, if the public can cross-examine the experts, and if the public can testify. Only then can these rules be created,” said Afram.