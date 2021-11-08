Pennsylvania school districts will soon be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday, saying it is “time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”

The Democratic governor said that, on Jan. 17, he expects to turn over decisions about masking to local school officials, although the acting health secretary’s current mask mandate for students will remain in place for early learning programs and child care facilities.

The Wolf administration imposed a statewide mandate in early September, citing a surge in infections and hospitalizations from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The order from acting Health Secretary Alison Beam required that students, staff and visitors at K-12 schools and child care facilities wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision to soon end the statewide mandate comes days after federal officials approved the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

“Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting,” Wolf said in a statement released by his office. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is now a part of our daily lives, but with the knowledge we’ve gained over the past 20 months and critical tools like the vaccine at our disposal, we must take the next step forward in our recovery.”

The administration did not indicate whether changing public health conditions in the future might stop Wolf from turning over the masking decision authority to local school districts.

“We will continue to monitor trends to ensure that students, faculty and staff continue to learn and work in person in a safe environment,” Wolf press secretary Beth Rementer said in an email.

The mandate sparked fierce backlash among some parents, and two lawsuits seeking to overturn it are pending.

House Education Chair Curt Sonney, R-Erie, said in the Capitol on Monday that Wolf’s decision was “about time.”