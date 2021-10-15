The governing board of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association has voted unanimously to withdraw from its national counterpart, after the larger group requested federal help to address increasing harassment and threats of violence against school board members.

“Attempting to solve the problems with a call for federal intervention is not the place to begin, nor a model for promoting greater civility and respect for the democratic process,” PSBA wrote in a statement to its members.

In a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29, the National School Boards Association outlined incidents that have disrupted school board meetings across the country. Most were in response to mask mandates, but public officials have also faced vitriol over vaccine requirements, in addition to how race is taught in schools and policies toward LGBTQ+ students.

Among other incidents, the letter detailed two school boards meetings in Michigan where a protestor yelled a Nazi salute while decrying mask requirements, an Illinois board meeting where a man was arrested for aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, and a Virginia meeting where one individual was arrested and another injured.

The letter also referenced “angry mobs” that have confronted school board members and forced meetings to end abruptly.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the letter read.