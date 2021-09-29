Weeks into the school year, Philadelphia parents are questioning whether the district can meet their children’s “basic needs” amid ongoing complaints about staff shortages, overflowing trash, unreliable bussing and, in one case, a food shortage at a Southwest Philadelphia school last week.

“We don’t have basic resources like food and transportation, and that’s not even taking into account curriculum, how students are passing their classes, if they’re actually retaining the information,” Saudia Durrant said during a virtual meeting for public school parents on Tuesday night.

“New shiny things are prioritized over the basic necessities of our children like heating, cooling, no lead, asbestos, and mold in the school,” said parent Aileen Callaghan.

The virtual meeting was organized by Philadelphia City Councilmembers Helen Gym and Kendra Brooks, Philadelphia Home and School Council, Our City Our Schools, and Parents United for Public Education.