Wolf’s mask mandate supported, criticized as COVID continues to divide school communities

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision this week to mandate masks in schools is drawing both praise and criticism across the state.

The state’s two largest teachers unions applauded the move requiring all staff and students to wear masks indoors in all K-12 schools and childcare facilities, no matter vaccination status or community transmission rates.

As cases of COVID-19 have risen through the summer, parents and school boards have remained divided over mitigation strategies.

In many rural areas of the state, districts spent the last 24 hours responding to parent complaints about Wolf’s order.

Up until Monday, the Jersey Shore School District in Lycoming County had a mask optional policy “based on a survey that we did with our families across the district,” said Superintendent Brian Ulmer.

Their mask optional plan was not based on local transmission levels — which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are high — but based on community opinion.

“As a leader and a parent, I’m frustrated that the decision is no longer in our local hands,” said Ulner, “and that’s a lot of what I’m hearing from parents as well.”

Ulner fears the mask mandate will push more families to cyber charter school options. According to Ulner, there was a significant exodus last year when the district turned virtual. Statewide, cyber charters added more than 22,000 students, a 59% year-over-year jump.

Through much of the summer, Wolf said masking decisions should be left to districts. A few weeks ago, he called on the legislature to reconvene and pass a mask mandate. GOP leaders denied that request and Wolf changed course this week after many districts already began classes, with most not calling for masks.

Ulner is frustrated by the whiplash, and feels he’s been put in a bad position with parents.

“They trusted us to come back, they trusted our approach, they’re back in buildings, their kids are with us,” said Ulner. “And now they are frustrated with the policy and if they leave again I don’t know that I’m going to get them back.”

Edward Albert, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association for Rural and Small Schools, said he’s noticed this concern from his members since Wolf’s announcement Tuesday.

“[It] was a day of a lot of parents being upset, superintendents’ phones ringing off the hook, and parents coming in and just saying ‘we’re taking our kid out of school and we’re putting them into cyber charter schools,’” said Albert.

Albert also noted frustration from school administrators for the “last minute” change.

Districts across the state have faced major conflicts within communities regarding their health and safety plans, and Albert said school communities are exhausted by it.

“A lot of upheaval, hard work, and effort” was put into developing current plans, added Albert.