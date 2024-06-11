From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Gov. Phil Murphy plans to slash $20 million in state funding to community colleges. Educators, college administrators and students say this budget reduction would devastate students and the higher education community.

“That cut will have significant negative impacts on our colleges,” said Dr. Aaron Fichtner, president of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges. “Colleges will be forced to raise tuition, to cut programs, to cut services … our colleges are going to be struggling to make some very tough decisions that are going to have real impacts on students.”

As it now stands, state aid should account for a third of community college funding in the Garden State. Another third is supposed to come from the county or counties the colleges serve. The remainder of the funding should come from student tuition.

But Fichtner said, “[New Jersey] never lived up to those commitments,” adding that “tuition now accounts for 55% of the cost of running the colleges.”

That makes state aid even more important to the institutions as they work to keep tuition affordable.

New Jersey’s method for funding community college is not as complicated as the state’s formula for supporting public schools. It’s a single-line allocation in Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal, which is divided among the state’s 18 community colleges.

Instead of economic factors such as tax revenue and local income, the state formula takes into account the following metrics: the number of students who have enrolled, the number of students who enrolled from lower-income populations receiving state and federal aid, the number of students who are from groups that have been underrepresented in higher education, and the number of students who are graduating.

This is in addition to ensuring that smaller institutions receive adequate funding.

“We are proud that our formula is now a performance-based formula,” Fichtner said. “It honors the vital role that our colleges play in enrollment, in enrolling adult students, in expanding access to higher education to helping students graduate.”