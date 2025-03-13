Community colleges in New Jersey see a cut for 2026. But Gov. Murphy says he proposed same funding as last year

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For the third straight year, community colleges in New Jersey, also known as county colleges, are seeking the Legislature’s intervention for more money in next year’s budget.

In his 2026 budget proposal, Gov. Phil Murphy, is allotting $149.1 million in state aid to the colleges. It is the same amount that he offered in the previous two budgets, with the Legislature adding an additional $20 million both years.

Did Governor Murphy cut aid to county colleges in the Garden State?

Murphy insisted that he is not proposing a reduction in state aid for community colleges. But Dr. Lovell Pugh-Bassett, president of Camden County College, is not convinced.

“It’s no different than somebody’s rent going up and their salary [is] not; it’s pretty much considered a pay cut,” she said. “I’m not necessarily making more money, but because my costs are increasing, it feels like I’m making less money.”

Officials with the Murphy Administration said the $149.1 million is proposed for operating aid, adding they have taken a student-centered approach to funding community colleges. For example, the Community College Opportunity Grant, which allows some students to attend county colleges for free, was created by the Murphy administration. The officials pointed out that since Murphy took office in 2018, state funding for community colleges has increased by $15 million.

“There’s a notion of legislative adds, which is a long tradition in New Jersey,” the governor said last year on WHYY News’ “Ask Governor Murphy” program when the question about community college funding was raised.

While Murphy proposed $39.8 million for the Community College Opportunity Grant for the last couple of years, he is proposing $32.5 million, or 18% less, for 2026.