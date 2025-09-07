From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Starting next fall, Bucks County Community College business administration students can transfer to Wrexham University in Wales to receive their bachelor’s degree after one year, and a Master of Business Administration degree in two years.

Tracy Timby, vice president of workforce and strategic partnerships at BCCC, said the partnership is the next chapter in the ongoing relationship between Greater Philadelphia and Wrexham, sparked by “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” creator and star Rob McElhenney’s and actor Ryan Reynolds’ decision to buy Wrexham’s professional soccer team.

The pair’s documentary series about their efforts, “Welcome to Wrexham,” is in part responsible for this higher education partnership, Timby said.

She was reading an article about how Wrexham University hoped to leverage the city’s newfound fame to attract more international students. Timby messaged a Wrexham administrator on LinkedIn, and was surprised when they responded.

“We had both done some research on each other’s student populations,” she said. “They’re very similar, and we thought it would be a good fit … The whole partnership really has been the result of serendipity.”

Greg Luce, dean of the School of Business, Innovation and Legal Studies at BCCC, said he hopes to have a few students continue their educational journey across the pond starting in the fall of 2026. The college is starting to offer information sessions on the program this semester.

“Our students don’t come to Bucks thinking that this is something that’s possible for them,” Luce said. “They don’t think that they can study abroad or transfer to an international university. So we have to do a lot of education and sort of building their confidence that this is something that they can actually achieve.”