Bucks County Community College is launching a railroad safety training program for emergency responders in the region and throughout the East Coast.

In partnership with the county, Rohm and Haas and Consolidated Rail Corp., or Conrail, the college’s program will provide hands-on simulations and hazardous materials training to firefighters, EMTs, police officers and other first responders who could be called on to respond to a train derailment.

“It is a model example of how industry and education and county government can work together for the betterment of the citizens,” said Tracy Timby, vice president for workforce and strategic partnerships at Bucks County Community College. “Regionally, the average number of derailments in this country a year is 1,000 and that’s an average … You only need one in your area to create devastation. So it’s being prepared for the emergency that we don’t see coming, necessarily.”

At a meeting Wednesday, the county Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve an agreement to allow Conrail to construct a railroad spur, or extension of an existing railroad track, behind the college’s Lower Bucks Public Safety Training Center. Rohm and Haas, a subsidiary of the Dow Chemical Company, is donating at least two railroad cars for the program.

“We’ll be able to look at the anatomy of the rail cars and study those areas like that, which is important for responders,” Matthew Hatrak, executive director for public safety training at Bucks County Community College, said. “As they stated in the commissioners’ meeting, it’s not every day you can just go and get a rail car to turn over for you to be able to train on.”

Hatrak said the train derailment in 2023 that caused a chemical disaster and sickened residents in East Palestine, a town on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, was one of the key incidents that “spurred” their interest in establishing a railroad safety program.

“Things are going through our local municipalities that responders aren’t even 100% sure what it is,” he said. “So this training would allow them to understand what could possibly be coming through their local areas, to be better prepared … We just never know what could happen.”