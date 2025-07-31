Delaware County Community College extends deadline for free teaching pipeline program

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Amid a statewide teacher shortage, Delaware County wants to break down financial barriers for the next generation of educators.

Delaware County Community College, or DCCC, has extended the deadline to Aug. 3 for high school juniors interested in the Future Educators Certificate of Competency Dual Enrollment Program.

The free initiative gives students the ability to earn up to 38 college credits toward an education degree by attending community college courses at the Marple Campus during their junior and senior years of high school.

“We’ve heard from so many students who want to pursue a career in education, and the demand speaks for itself,” Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor said Wednesday in a press release.

Hearing concerns from superintendents about the shortage of teachers, Taylor worked alongside education leaders to find a solution. Ultimately, Delaware County Council opted to fund the tuition and learning material costs for the new program.

“Since welcoming its first cohort in 2023, the program has flourished, offering students a dynamic blend of theory and hands-on experience,” said Richard McFadden, DCCC’s dean of Business, Computing and Social Science in the press release.