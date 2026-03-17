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Students at Haverford College are calling on the school to rename its library and sever ties with one of its biggest donors after newly released Epstein files revealed continued contact between U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Lutnick’s contributions to the college amount to $65 million. The largest gift was a $25 million donation in 2014 to renovate the campus library, which now bears his name.

Lutnick, a Haverford alumnus, had claimed to have cut ties with Epstein in 2005. However, documents released Jan. 30 confirm that the pair continued to communicate after 2008, when Epstein was convicted of soliciting sexual acts from a minor. In a U.S. Senate hearing in February, Lutnick testified that he had visited Epstein’s private island in 2012 with his wife and children. In February, a previously redacted image from the files was recovered, which shows Epstein, Lutnick and three other men on the island together.

On March 3, the commerce secretary agreed to sit for an interview with the House Oversight Committee regarding his relationship to Epstein. The committee has said it welcomed his cooperation but has not yet announced a date for the testimony.

‘What now?’ Haverford students ask

Members of the Haverford community have expressed outrage at the revelation and have since called for the library to be renamed. According to The Bi-College News, the student newspaper of Haverford and Bryn Mawr colleges, posters have appeared around campus reading “Howard Lutnick is in the Epstein files — What now?”

Students had long been aware of Lutnick’s public profile, Ben Fligelman, co-president of Haverford Students’ Council, told WHYY News. But the revelations about his continued association with Epstein changed how many viewed his relationship with the college.

“Even before the Epstein files came out, we were aware of Lutnick’s history and his behavior in the business world and in the political world. But, in so many ways, that’s just life,” he said.

But for Fligelman and co-president Sarah Weill-Jones, the revelation of Lutnick’s association with Epstein, and the fact that he had previously lied about it, was a breaking point.

“I was nothing short of horrified,” Weill-Jones said. “To know that someone so closely tied to Haverford as an institution directly associated with Epstein even after his conviction is something I found extremely disturbing.”

Haverford Survivor Collective, a group advocating for victims of sexual violence, released a statement in response to the files urging the college to re-evaluate its ties to Lutnick.

“At what point will the college confront its relationship with this individual? At what point will it say, unequivocally, ‘enough is enough’? At what point does a reluctance to do so extend beyond mere negligence into a moral failing?” the statement read, in part.

Paeton Smith-Hiebert, one of the founders of the group, had been following the news about Epstein survivors and their families for some time, but when the Haverford alum’s association was publicized, she said, “It became a lot more real. It hit me in a wave. Now I’m walking around [campus] and seeing a name everywhere that’s also mentioned countless times in the Epstein files.”

Lutnick’s name appears across Haverford’s campus. In addition to the central library, he is a major donor to the college’s Cantor Fitzgerald Gallery. The track and tennis center bears the name of his brother, Gary Lutnick, who was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. And the fine arts building is named after his mother, Jane Lutnick.