New Jersey to require mask mandate for school children

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce Friday that students from kindergarten to 12th grade and staff members will be required to wear masks in schools when the new year begins in a few weeks.

Murphy’s spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna confirmed that the governor plans to announce the requirement.

The expected announcement is an about-face from more than a couple of weeks ago, when the governor said he was “comfortable” in sticking to his original decision to not issue a statewide mask mandate. This was despite a recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics that was released at the time.

A week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended universal mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status. The governor has said previously that the state looks to the CDC for guidance. When the federal agency made the announcement, a spokeswoman for Murphy said he and the state Health Department would review the guidance.

Masking school children has become a political hotbed as of late. A federal lawsuit was filed in July seeking to block any possible mask mandate at state public schools this fall.

Murphy, who is running for re-election this fall, said at his weekly coronavirus briefing Monday that politics have not been involved in his decisions concerning the pandemic.

The decision on a mask mandate in schools comes as the state has seen a rise in cases, driven by the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The state announced Thursday an additional 1,760 positive COVID-19 cases, based on the results of PCR and antigen tests. The seven-day rolling average of new cases climbed over the past two weeks from 512 on July 20 to 1,104 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

