N.J. coronavirus update: No mask mandate for schools in the fall

Persichilli referred to news reports from Alabama and Mississippi where children are being hospitalized for COVID. In Alabama, officials said nine children are in the hospital, according to AL.com, with one child on a ventilator. A Mississippi official tweeted that seven children are hospitalized, including two on ventilators, according to Mississippi Today.

In the Garden State, cases among children under 12 are increasing in line with the overall increase in cases, the commissioner said. Case rates have increased 29% for those four and under, 15% for those ages 5-10 and 36% for those 11-13. Persichilli called the numbers troubling because those under 12 cannot be vaccinated yet. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 12-15 in the U.S.

The commissioner said vaccinations among those ages 12 to 17 need to be “strong,” especially as that group is often with unvaccinated kids under 12 at camp and when they return to school in the fall.

State officials also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated as they provided an update on breakthrough cases. Breakthrough cases are COVID-19 cases among people who are already fully vaccinated against the virus.

The data about breakthrough cases that the state shared covers through June 28. Out of 4,432,769 fully vaccinated individuals, 3,474 tested positive for COVID-19, 84 required hospitalization and 31 died from the virus. State data also showed that the available vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – were at least 99% effective against getting infected, severe illness, and death.

Murphy said, “these numbers speak for themselves.”

“They speak volumes as to why everyone ages 12 and up, who is eligible, should go and get vaccinated,” he added.

That point was later underscored by Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the New Jersey Health Department, who said that getting vaccinated would also protect those who might have underlying medical conditions or other issues.

“People who are immuno-suppressed are not able to mount a strong immune response to things such as vaccine” he said. “So they don’t, in general, tend to be as well-protected as other individuals are.”