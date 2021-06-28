Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey students will not have to wear masks when they return to the classroom this fall, unless required by their district — and so long as there are no serious changes to the COVID-19 situation come September, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

“Let me be perfectly clear as well that any student or educator or staff member who feels more comfortable wearing a mask will be allowed to without fear of bullying or intimidation,” said Murphy during his biweekly coronavirus briefing.

Even as masking requirements were lifted in the state recently, Murphy said students would have to keep them when on school property. The decision got some pushback from parents and administrators from places like Ocean County as students entered graduation season.