Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has lifted outdoor mask mandates in the state, but the order is still in effect when on public school property, and one school superintendent in Ocean County is asking Murphy to change that.

Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides, superintendent of the Central Regional School District, wrote Murphy on Monday asking him to lift the order in schools.

The superintendent of Central Regional School District wants Governor Murphy to lift mask mandates in schools – according to a letter sent to the governor on Monday. Do you think kids should be masked up inside schools? Mandates also remain outside on school grounds. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/Jnm14j0tVN — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) May 20, 2021

Students between the ages of 5 and 17 make up less than 10% of cases, he wrote, adding all teachers who wanted to be vaccinated have been and are back in the classroom.

Parlapanides said his district has more than 400 hundred students slated to graduate on June 22 and it would be nice for parents to see their children’s smiling faces, given that the event will be outdoors and spread out.