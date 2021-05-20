Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials announced Wednesday an additional 626 COVID-19 cases. That raises the overall case count of PCR and Antigen tests to 1,012,196.

The statewide rate of transmission is 0.5.

Twenty-one more people have died from the virus, raising the total mortalities to 23,370. Officials are looking into 12 more probable deaths from COVID-19, raising the total number to 2,660.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there are 782 patients in hospitals across the state; 168 are in intensive care and 110 are on ventilators.