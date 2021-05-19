Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey will open up even more Wednesday as most of the indoor and outdoor crowd restrictions will officially be lifted.

However, that does not mean they can operate at 100% capacity. Businesses will still be limited by distancing requirements, and you still have to wear your mask indoors.

Owners and workers at several establishments along Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown, Burlington County, are ready to welcome more people into their dining room.

“We’re taking it a day at a time,” said Mike Scotto, chef-owner of Jester’s Café, an Italian American restaurant that has been in business for 21 years.

His dining room can normally seat 113 people, but they have been limited to no more than 57 people. But he also has outdoor seating, which patrons have been utilizing.

“A lot of people — even with the cold temperatures — they still wanted to sit outside,” Scotto said.

Angelo’s Trattoria first opened last June as the state began the second phase of reopening its economy.