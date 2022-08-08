Philadelphians flocked to this year’s 2nd Street Festival after the pandemic caused consecutive cancellations for the annual summer event. Despite the heat, attendees and vendors made the most of it.

The near mile-long stretch between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street saw thousands enjoy food, shopping, and the occasional drink or two.

Entertainment included musicians performing on two stages, as well as other entertainers wandering throughout the crowd, including Nicholas Polini, who juggles and performs magic tricks.

After attending the event prior to the pandemic, he says he’s always wanted to perform for the thousands of attendees.

“It’s kind of a dream come true,” Polini said. “I always looked at the performers at this thing and I was like, ‘Oh man, I’d love to be at that one time, you know?’ And then I just made friends with some good people who thought I was worthy enough to get in.”