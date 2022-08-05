A long-awaited recreational path is one step closer to becoming a reality for bikers and walkers from Philadelphia and beyond.

Thanks to a $1 million grant from the state, Philadelphia now has enough funding to complete a final design for the Spring Garden Street Greenway. When it opens, the roughly two-mile corridor will provide safe passage between the Schuylkill River Trail and the Delaware River Trail.

The new route will also improve access to the Circuit Trails and the East Coast Greenway, which connects 15 states from Maine to Florida.

“It’s a very big deal,” said Sarah Clark Stuart, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

The project will overhaul the section of Spring Garden Street that runs from Pennsylvania Avenue near Kelly Drive to Delaware Avenue, not far from Girard Avenue.

The existing bike lanes now painted on either side of the street will be transformed into raised and protected recreational paths. The work will also involve redoing the signals at 22 intersections, with the goal of improving the flow of traffic.