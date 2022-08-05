For the first time, the structure of the Philadelphia International Unity Cup will mirror the way the FIFA World Cup plays out, giving more teams the opportunity to compete in the tournament’s initial knockout round.

A total of 48 teams are participating in this year’s soccer tournament, which kicks off this weekend.

“We’re doing 16 groups of three. Two teams from each group will move on to a round of 32 in the knockout round. Previous to that, in FIFA and in our tournament, we will go right to a round of 16,” said Bill Salvatore, who directs the cup for the city.

This year’s tournament, the sixth since it was started by Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, will also feature four new teams. Angola, Portugal, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic will all be competing for the first time.