Breaking barriers on Boathouse Row

The tranquility of the Schuylkill River calls out to Brannon Johnson every morning at 6:30 a.m. when she steps into her wobbling single scull – a narrow racing boat for one person, sits down, and grips the oars.

With a push-off from the dock, Johnson sets off for a 57-minute trip down the waterway in what she calls “the most peaceful” part of her day.

When she returns, feeling restored, this founder of the only African American-owned rowing club in the nation, resumes her daunting commitment. She and other African American women rowers such as Asiya Mahmud and Jill Roberts have found a home, of sorts, in what might seem an unlikely place.

Rowing’s comradery, teamwork, and experience-expanding opportunities have enriched their lives. All are committed to diversifying the ranks within the sport and are working toward it in their own way.

“It was a vehicle to a better life for me. I feel extremely grateful and incredibly responsible to give that opportunity to as many people as possible,” Johnson said.

She is achieving that goal of providing diverse rowing opportunities mostly through BLJ Community Rowing, the club Johnson founded in 2013. Since then, she has taught more than 1,500 people to row. More than 50 percent of her students have been Black and Brown people from the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware Tri-State area.

Her students are entering the domain of a sport with roots in ancient Egypt that evolved into an exclusive pastime of white upper-class men who could afford the expense of lessons and equipment.

But along the way, there were the barrier-breakers. Among them: Frenchy Johnson rowed professionally in the 1870s, becoming the first prominent African American rower. Mario Bryan became the first Black member of the Harvard University crew team in the 1950s. In Philadelphia, teacher Helen Wilcher started a rowing program for Black and Brown youngsters at East Falls’ Camp Dimension in the 1970s; meanwhile, Anita DeFrantz honed her sculling skills and went on to serve as captain of the U.S. rowing team at the 1976 Olympics, winning a bronze medal.

Those trailblazers have set the stage for rowers who are making their own kind of contribution: Johnson with her club, Mahmud as a coach with Drexel University’s rowing program as well as the US Rowing Association, and Roberts lobbying for access during volunteer work as a member of the Philadelphia Girls’ Rowing Club.

But the rowing connection for all of them began with parents who were seeking a healthy recreational pastime for their daughters. For Mahmud, who was homeschooled, soccer, ballet, and then rowing were social outlets. Her sister rowed on a team and Mahmud spent her weekends at regattas. When she enrolled in high school, Mahmud joined the rowing program.

“I loved the team dynamic, the collective effort of everyone being in unison,” Mahmud said. “It was a feeling I wanted to do again and again. That’s what got me hooked.”

Johnson wasn’t hooked. She started rowing in a summer camp as part of her parents’ strategy to keep their children busy and away from the perils of growing up in a tough city neighborhood.

“It [rowing] was a very white space and I was uncomfortable,” Johnson said. Expressing love for the sport, she admits it “pushes your boundaries and requires lots of mental work and physical anguish.”