Travelers on their way to the York-Dauphin El station may smell coffee roasting on their morning commute this summer.

At least, that’s what the owners of the Win Win Coffee shop near Kensington Avenue and Jasper Street are hoping – their goal is to be open by Juneteenth.

New York music executive turned coffee CEO Nikisha Bailey said she already purchased the coffee roasting equipment for the new space and is eager to open.

“I saw this massive boom happening in Philly,” Bailey said. “I wanted to be part of that growth and I just had to put my money where my mouth is. So that’s how I ended up here. Then I just started to lobby my friends to come down to Philly.”

The past five years have been a whirlwind for the Philly born — then later reborn — coffee shop.

In 2014, the cafe was created by a cooperative as W/N W/N Coffee Bar, with an initial location at 10th and Spring Garden. In 2019, it was purchased by Bailey and her business partner Matthew Nam. The pair reopened the Spring Garden cafe, restaurant, bar and music venue for about a year.

“We were really going like 24/7. We wanted to do it all. We were a cafe, a bar, a restaurant, and a venue space. We hosted parties,” Bailey said.

Then it was forcibly closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. By 2021, the Spring Garden location shut down again.