Power is Rising in Philly as hundreds of Black women tackle issues at conference

It was a meeting of the minds.

Hundreds of Black women from across the country came together in downtown Philadelphia to attend the Power Rising conference taking place this weekend.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered a speech that commanded a round of applause as she shared her story of the challenges she faced while rising to the city’s top political spot.

“It took a village of educators, a community that came together that said despite the fact the life for this little black girl ain’t been no crystal stair(case), we’re going to make sure that she has everything she needs to survive,” shared Parker as the crowd began to erupt in applause.

Her message resonated with many women in the audience.

Parker is the first woman and first Black woman to be elected mayor in a city where, in 2023, Blacks made up 43 percent of the city’s population compared to whites, who made up 33.9 percent, according to data from census.gov.

Despite the high population of Black residents, Parker shared she still faced some challenges during her run for office and even now as Mayor.

“99.9 percent of the people may agree with you,” said Parker as she told the crowd the remaining percent may not.

She also said that for those people who don’t agree, it can sometimes feel like they are ‘throwing shade’ to darken a person’s mood.

She advised the crowd, “As you are realizing that our power is rising, do not let anyone throw shade on your shine.”

Other speakers discussed the struggles Black women face in the workplace and in life, but also shared various approaches to address them.