The national Power Rising summit brings a series of empowerment discussions to Philadelphia this week.

The gathering, dedicated to celebrating and promoting Black women as leaders, features renowned speakers, celebrities and musical guests from Feb. 8 to 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will kick off the event with opening remarks.

“As we prepare to visit this vibrant city from February 8th to 11th, we are inspired by Mayor Parker’s dedication to public service and commitment to creating positive change,” Power Rising posted on Instagram. “Philadelphia’s rich history and dynamic community make it an ideal backdrop for important conversations and connections.”

The summit emerged from a need to connect more Black women across industries and interests to boost participation as voters and political actors. In the past, political leaders such as Stacey Abrams and Kamala Harris and celebrities such as Star Jones were in attendance.