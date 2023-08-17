Dozens of business professionals mingled during the first National Black Business Month Expo at the Wells Fargo Center’s Comcast Spectacor hosted by the African-American Chamber of Commerce for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Organizers plan to make the expo a regular event.

During a panel discussion about retail business development one common theme was about determination despite pitfalls.

Entrepreneur Tari Wright lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic so he started a business to support his autistic daughter. For the past three years, he’s continued to build Not Wright Brand. His company sells basketballs, socks, and sneaker backpacks.

Wright’s goal is to take on an industry dominated by major brands like Spalding and Wilson used in professional basketball games. So far, his basketballs are being used by some local charter schools and YMCAs in Philadelphia.

“I’m looking to expand and hopefully get in on the collegiate level,” Wright said. “Hopefully for use as an official NBA ball. That’s my goal.”

Wright said he doesn’t have a supportive family or friend group and was discouraged from starting his own business at first.

“I started to own it, Not Wright Brand means to own who you are,” he said.