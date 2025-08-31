From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Themed “Sophisticated Black Hollywood,” the Achievers Brunch Association held its inaugural Big Black Ball on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Free Library of Philadelphia’s main branch.

The association, founded in 2014 by Director Mister Mann Frisby, launched with a mission to create a community that supports and mentors young Black high school seniors through life’s challenges. The mission later expanded to continue supporting the scholars as they entered and advanced through college. The network now helps students secure internships, access career-focused programming and financial assistance and build fellowship with other young Black scholars.

Randy Shine, co-director of the Achievers Brunch Association, said the goal is to counter the stigma that young Black men in Philadelphia often face. Shine joined the organization as co-director in 2019, when it began formalizing.

“It really started off as a grassroots effort,” Shine said. “It just grew and morphed into what it is now.”

Currently, only Shine and Frisby run the group, and neither holds the position full time. “We do this because we know that there’s a need to recognize and support young black men who are going to college and who are in college in the Philadelphia region,” Shine said. He added that the association hopes to reach more young Black male scholars in the city and shift negative perceptions.

“We have great scholars and not only are these gentlemen scholars. They are actively involved in various community activities.”

The inaugural, invite-only event aimed to bring “the essence of the Met gala in New York” to Philadelphia for a good cause.

“We got together, we found a location, we reached out to several Philadelphia influencers and actually one influencer came way from California, who is originally from Philadelphia, to support,” Shine said.