A Glenside event today is celebrating “All Black Everything” by showcasing Black-owned spirits, soul food, and Black vendors.

“We’re just promoting Black excellence,” said Khamila “Kitty” Barnes, who is co-curating the event with husband Darnell Barnes.

Out of over 2,000 distilleries in the United States, few are Black owned and operated. But Black distillers have been making waves in recent years.

Khamila Barnes came up with the idea after taking classes with the Black-owned Ten to One Rum and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey distillers.

“I was flabbergasted at how there are so many Black-owned distilleries,” Barnes said. And because she’s passionate about “libations education,” she organized the event so she could open others’ eyes to local Black-owned companies.

“We make up 2% of the nation’s distilleries, and I want Black people to know that we are in all realms of life, even in spirits,” Barnes said.