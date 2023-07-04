Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Some Glenside residents start setting up their chairs the day before, to ensure a good view. That’s part of the tradition, says Jamey Piggott, president of the Greater Glenside Patriotic Association, the group that organizes Glenside’s Fourth of July events.

The Glenside parade has been running for 120 years — the oldest Fourth of July parade in the Philadelphia tri-state region and the second oldest in the country.

The area, which lies within Cheltenham and Abington townships in Montgomery County, has dubbed itself as the “July Fourth capital of the East and beyond,” Piggott says.