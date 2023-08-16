Hundreds of business professionals are expected to attend the inaugural National Black Business Month Expo in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 16th.

The free event will be held between 9am and 3pm inside the Wells Fargo Center’s Comcast Spectacor and hosted by the African-American Chamber of Commerce for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Panel discussions include topics like strategic planning, navigating business contracts and access to capital. There will be a speed networking event that pairs together entrepreneurs to grow their professional world. Organizers also set up a low-cost professional headshot area.

“You have to have a social media presence now in order to exist in the 21st century,” said Regina Hairston, CEO of the African-American Chamber of Commerce for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “We know business owners get busy. So we made it possible for them to get this done while they’re coming to the expo and networking.”

The overarching goal is to grow Black businesses and create more generational wealth. In Philadelphia, only 2.5% of businesses with employees are Black-owned, which is disproportionately low in a city where about 40% of residents are Black.