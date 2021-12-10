Philadelphia area businesses owned by people of color and women were more likely to report losing revenue in the coronavirus pandemic, and less likely to get federal aid they applied for when compared to white-owned or men-owned businesses, according to a new analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

The results add local data to the growing pile of evidence that the coronavirus pandemic and its economic blows have fallen unevenly across racial and demographic groups. WHYY News has previously reported that Black, self-employed Philadelphians saw their businesses close at higher rates in the pandemic, and received less federal financial support.

“Although all firms in the Philadelphia metropolitan area reported that their revenue decreased and that their employment decreased, those trends were more pronounced for firms owned by people of color and women,” said Alvaro Sánchez, the report’s author and an analyst on the economic growth and mobility project at the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank.

The report, based on Small Business Credit Survey results from September and October 2020, includes input from 570 local small businesses. About half of the respondents were based in the city and half in the surrounding region, which includes counties in South Jersey, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.