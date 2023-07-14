Unlike Fletcher, fellow Wilmington entrepreneur Abundance Child Xi-El believes the resources are there, but emerging business owners just have to be willing to do their own research and seek support.

“It’s just about reading, which is fundamental, like you’re responsible for your destiny. So if you want to, if you’re interested in funding outside of yourself, then you have to go look for it,” she said.

“A lot of times the grants and the loans that I come across are more for people who are minority business, women in business. There’s so many different things that we have access to just because we do have those titles as opposed to the stereotype that we don’t have access — we do have access. You just have to know the right people,” she said.

Xi-El is the owner of Drop Squad Kitchen, a vegan restaurant that opened in 2012. She experienced similar challenges as Fletcher in getting her restaurant going.

“I didn’t have a job. It was very depressing and it would make me anxious to be filling out applications or to even go to an interview,” she said. “And knowing that I have a felony, knowing that I didn’t finish college, I’m brown all over and I had dreads at the time…. all of those things put me at the start line but behind everybody else.”

She also agreed with Fletcher that the community’s entrepreneurial networks should be improved.

That’s where the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce hopes to play a role. The group formed in 2020 to help Black business owners grow while creating new opportunities for others.

“We make it a point to address disparity, to examine processes and policies that are in place that are not benefiting us,” said Ayanna Khan, DBCC’s founding president.

Khan said Black business owners are still working to overcome systemic racism still baked into the American economy. “We live in a country where systems were put into place that, you know, just weren’t built for us, to benefit us,” she said.

In its founding amid the pandemic, DBCC identified an underserved community in need of help accessing federal assistance for their small businesses.

Part of that effort was recognizing the disparity in how programs like the federal Paycheck Protection Program affected Black-owned businesses. A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found Black-owned businesses were least likely to get PPP loans from small- and mid-sized banks, where they say some subjectivity was likely to influence who received the money.

The chamber is also working to provide financial literacy for Black business owners, as a gap in knowledge can also contribute to the divide in funding. Khan said many are unaware of the opportunities business owners can receive from the state if they’ve obtained their business license.

“First and foremost, there were people doing business in our state even for many years, that will have a city business license for the city that they’re in, but not the state business license,” she said. “Educating them on state business licenses required to get federal funds and also taxes. We’re seeing a lot of folks that didn’t have accounting software that were co-mingling funds.”