The project provides inclusivity to the respective communities, said Wanda Barrett, director of community engagement and relationship at United Way of Delaware. Barrett’s focus is on the Latino community.

“We want to do inclusion,” she said. “We want to make sure that the areas where we have trails include the Hispanic community.”

More than 3,500 Latinos reside in the surrounding neighborhoods of Cool Spring Park, according to data from the U.S. Census, showcasing the community’s cultural diversity.

For Barrett, it’s important to include the Latino community in any way possible, since it’s a growing community that deserves recognition.

“Nosotros nos hemos quedado callados, queremos dar una voz. Nuestra voz de los hispanos”, dijo ella. “Queremos que nuestra voz se escuche y que seamos notados de que somos una gran parte de la comunidad en Delaware”.

“We have remained silent. We want to give a voice, our Hispanic voice,” she said. “We want our voice to be heard and to be noticed that we are a big part of the community in Delaware.”

Students at the William C. Lewis Dual Language Elementary School, which is located within walking distance of the trail, will also benefit from the new addition. The school splits classroom time between instruction in English and Spanish.

Adding this additional feature to their community is a way to maintain the value of bilingualism, according to school Principal Natalie Ortega-Moran. She said the trail will be an extension of the learning that the school building provides, especially for a student body that is 65% Latino.

“Within our building, we promote the aspect of being able to communicate effectively and proficiently in both languages,” she said. “To leave the building, go out to a recreational facility, recreational area, and then boom, it’s right there in front of you. That is a way of sustaining and reinforcing all the positives that we do within our school building academically and socially with our students and our school communities.”

Assistant Principal Heather Townsend agreed: “We believe that biliteracy and bilingualism deserve more respect and more notoriety.”