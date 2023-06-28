Since 2022, New Castle County’s Building Better Communities initiative has helped identify and implement new approaches to reducing violence and boosting community development in areas of need. The program is now expanding to Brookside, near Newark, and Pleasantville, along the Route 9 corridor.

“[It’s] a way to address, I would say, inequities that we’ve known about or that have festered for decades,” said New Castle County manager of special project CJ Bell. “There’s no one policy that fits every single community or every single neighborhood.”

Collaborating with funding organizations in that community is their way of directly serving those communities. The effort is also funded with the help of federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act.

So far the program has distributed more than $2.7 million, with another $2.5 million yet to be given out. The county is now accepting grant applications from groups in Brookside and Pleasantville.

The Knollwood community in Claymont, which has been plagued by drugs and crime, was the first neighborhood targeted to reduce violence and support overlooked communities.