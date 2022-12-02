Incident involving police chase, carjackings, and gunfire ends with suspect dead on I-95 in Delaware

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A suspect is dead after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that includes a police chase and two carjackings.

It all ended on Interstate 95 in Newark, where the southbound lanes are still shut down near Route 896.

It all began around 7:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington with a report of a suspicious person with a gun.

As police arrived, the suspect fled on foot and gunshots were fired. A school bus from a vo-tech school was struck by bullets, but fortunately no one was injured.

The suspect then fled to the area of Route 141 and Route 4 where he was able to carjack someone and take off.

Police say that led to a lengthy pursuit in the New Castle and Newark areas.

The suspect stopped in a cul-de-sac on Old Coochs Bridge Road in Newark, behind the Red Roof Inn, and fled on foot toward I-95 southbound.

That’s where the suspect carjacked a second victim, police say, and additional gunshots were fired.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 southbound in Newark and ended just south of Route 896 where more gunshots were fired.

During an update on Friday afternoon, Delaware state police said the suspect was dead “from injuries sustained.”