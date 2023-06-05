More than 1,000 children are reported missing every day, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In Delaware, 58 kids went missing or ran away in 2022.

In an effort to help investigators locate children when they go missing, Delaware has partnered with the National Child Identification Program. The program provides extra resources to Delaware families and law enforcement to assist their search.

“It has been an important piece of my office as lieutenant governor with the Behavioral Health Consortium, making sure families and children are safe,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “Oftentimes [that means] addressing mental health, behavioral health, but it also means that we can do [more] to protect families.”

According to the NCMEC, out of the more than 25,000 cases of children reported missing in 2022, one out of six who had run away were likely victims of child sex trafficking.

“So this is a really important tool to have as a tool kit, hopefully one that no parent or state needs,” Hall-Long said. “But it’s always nice to have it in case it is needed.”