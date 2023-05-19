Sierra has been in foster care for about nine years since she was in elementary school. She said she met her perfect foster parent after her fifth or sixth move. She described the early changes in her life as traumatic because of her separation from her two older siblings and the terrible living conditions she faced.

“It was traumatic at first, but as I got older, it made me less upset,” she said, adding that she missed speaking to her older siblings.

“Most of the houses I’ve been to were either acting like there weren’t foster parents, they didn’t know how to act like a parent, and the unhealthy living situations, like having bed bugs.”

After being advised by her case manager as soon as she graduated high school she decided to take part in the Life Lines program at West End Neighborhood House.

“It helped me as a person because when I first moved in, they decided to help me look for a job, help myself do better, especially living on my own,” she said. “This is a good program for people to move into after they graduate high school.

Malik King’s story is different. He lost his mother in 2016 and was placed under the care of his grandfather and family members. That did not go well for him as he decided to enter foster care when he was 17.

“I chose to go to foster care because me and my grandpa used to be going back and forth a lot,” he said, adding that the rest of his family wasn’t supportive. “It became a point where I couldn’t deal with it any more. If they didn’t want to do any family therapy, I’d rather live somewhere else.”

King was yearning for freedom, independence, and support, something he never had with his family, and which he believes all young foster children are longing for.

“I’m currently in the housing program right now,” King said, giving him the freedom he was describing. “You can stay there pretty much permanently as long as you want.”

Data reveals that the number of cases classified as “neglect” for young people entering foster care in the state has climbed from 29% in 2006 to 48% in 2021, often related to poverty.