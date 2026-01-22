Missing 10-year-old from Philadelphia found safe in Upper Chichester, Pa.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 10-year-old boy who had been missing since Tuesday morning has been found safe, Philadelphia police say.

Investigators said Wednesday afternoon that Muhammad Sakho was found in Upper Chichester, Pa.

Sources tell Action News the location where he was found is in the area of where the family used to live.

No further details were released.

Police earlier said that Sakho went missing after being dropped off at Penrose Elementary School and was last seen in the cafeteria.