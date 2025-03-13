What we know about the search for a University of Pittsburgh student missing in the Dominican Republic

This story originally appeared on NPR.

A person of interest has been named in the investigation of a missing 20-year-old U.S. college student who disappeared last week in the Dominican Republic while on spring break with friends.

The missing woman, Sudiksha Konanki, traveled to Punta Cana with five other people last Monday, according to the Dominican Republic’s national police force. Three days later, Konanki entered a beach area with a group at 4:15 am on Thursday near a Riu hotel, according to surveillance video. Konanki disappeared around that time, Dominican national police said.

Konanki is a resident of Loudoun County, Va., and a junior at the University of Pittsburgh studying biological sciences and chemistry on the pre-med track, the university told NPR.

Here’s what we know so far about the case:

The person of interest is also from the U.S.

Joshua Riibe, a 22-year-old from Iowa, is being named a person of interest in the case because he may have been the last person to see Konanki, said Thomas Julia, the director of media relations with the Loudoun County, Va., sheriff’s office, on Wednesday. He stressed that this is not a criminal investigation and Riibe is not a suspect.

Julia said he cannot share what Riibe has divulged to authorities, but that there have been inconsistencies among the stories shared by interviewees, including Konanki’s travel companions. They have not been publicly named, but one of them is being investigated, the Dominican national police said Sunday.

A challenge authorities are facing is that many who could be helpful to the investigation are U.S. tourists and have returned home since the disappearance, according to Julia. However, Riibe and Konanki’s friends are still being detained, he said.