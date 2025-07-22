Tonka, ‘beloved’ champion Delaware police horse who later served riders with disabilities, dies at 28

The former plow horse was with New Castle County police for 14 years, then served in Carousel Park’s riding lesson program.

Tonka in an open field

Tonka, shown here in a recent undated photo in a pasture at Carousel Park, died at age 28 on Monday. (Courtesy of New Castle County)

He spent early years on a farm, as a plow horse.

But when Tonka came to Delaware in 2004 at the age of 7, he began carrying a New Castle County police officer for the force’s mounted patrol unit.

Tonka on the street, with an officer riding him.
County officer Gregory Bruno rode Tonka, a 2,000-pound Percheron, with the mounted patrol. (Courtesy of New Castle County)

A 2,000-pound Percheron known for his jet black coat and gentle nature, Tonka also distinguished himself as a police horse.

Tonka twice won first place at the North American Police Equestrian Council’s annual competition in the Uniform Class, which judges the horse’s appearance and equipment, and his officer’s uniform.

He first took the honor in 2005, one year after joining the mounted patrol, and won again in 2012, “solidifying his legacy as one of the most accomplished police horses in the nation,’’ said county Master Cpl. Richard Chambers.

Chambers also noted that the equestrian council’s competition registration logo is from a photo of Tonka and his 2005 rider, then Cpl. Jeffrey Hill.

Tonka posing with an officer, and the photo of them used as the competition's logo
Tonka won his first national title with officer Jeffrey Hill in 2005. The competition uses the photo as its competition registration logo. (Courtesy of New Castle County)

Tonka served until 2018 on the mounted patrol unit, whose horses not only march in parades, attend events and patrol in parks, but also participate in searches for suspects, victims and evidence.

But the 21-year-old Tonka didn’t just go out to pasture. Instead he stayed at Carousel Park, near Pike Creek, where the mounted unit’s nine horses are stabled.

For the last seven years, Tonka has been a “beloved” member of Carousel’s Equestrian Center and its slate of programs, Chambers said.

One initiative Tonka excelled in, Chambers said, was Therapeutic Riding and Ongoing Training (TROT), which provides lessons to people with physical and cognitive disabilities.

“He helped students gain confidence and discover the joy of being on a horse,” Chambers said. “And he was known for his very calm demeanor and [being] willing to work with people. Each horse has its own needs after retirement and Tonka was fortunate enough to stay with us in Carousel to help educate others.”

Tonka wearing a headpiece to look like antlers
Tonka in his holiday headgear. (Courtesy of New Castle County)

In recent months, however, Tonka has been beset by health problems.

And Monday, the majestic steed died at age 28 at Carousel, his home for the last two decades.

“He had some medical issues and was starting to suffer,’’ Chambers said. “He went peacefully.”

