He spent early years on a farm, as a plow horse.

But when Tonka came to Delaware in 2004 at the age of 7, he began carrying a New Castle County police officer for the force’s mounted patrol unit.

A 2,000-pound Percheron known for his jet black coat and gentle nature, Tonka also distinguished himself as a police horse.

Tonka twice won first place at the North American Police Equestrian Council’s annual competition in the Uniform Class, which judges the horse’s appearance and equipment, and his officer’s uniform.

He first took the honor in 2005, one year after joining the mounted patrol, and won again in 2012, “solidifying his legacy as one of the most accomplished police horses in the nation,’’ said county Master Cpl. Richard Chambers.

Chambers also noted that the equestrian council’s competition registration logo is from a photo of Tonka and his 2005 rider, then Cpl. Jeffrey Hill.

Tonka served until 2018 on the mounted patrol unit, whose horses not only march in parades, attend events and patrol in parks, but also participate in searches for suspects, victims and evidence.

But the 21-year-old Tonka didn’t just go out to pasture. Instead he stayed at Carousel Park, near Pike Creek, where the mounted unit’s nine horses are stabled.