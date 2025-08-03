From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Despite a year marked by political shifts, inflation and new tariffs, Black-owned businesses still have pathways to opportunities for contracting with the state, county and city-level municipalities, according to the African American Chamber of Commerce for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Philadelphia is bracing for a wave of global attention in 2026 as the city prepares to welcome a surge of visitors for the country’s semiquincentennial. Even as the small business tax exemption expires, the total business tax burden has been reduced by Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration and approved by Philadelphia City Council, chamber leaders told WHYY News.

To connect with local businesses, the tri-state African American Chamber of Commerce began its multicity tour in Harrisburg and included stops in Camden, Wilmington and Philadelphia.

It’s been about six months since President Donald Trump signed executive orders to deprioritize and legally challenge all diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by the federal government, contractors, nonprofits and private companies. His administration has also been in a monthslong trade war across the globe that has resulted in higher tariffs for businesses that import goods manufactured outside of America.

This economic situation is more difficult for some Black professionals to continue their plans, whether they were a federal government contractor, subcontractor, laid-off federal employee or if they ran a business that imports finished products from overseas, chamber officials said.

At the same time, local municipalities have continued to prioritize small businesses and historically disadvantaged business contracting, so the strategy is to lean into what’s possible, said chamber CEO Regina Hairston and board member James Sanders in a joint interview with WHYY News. Both serve on Parker’s business roundtables as advisors.

“The tour was for our organization an opportunity to reach across the region and bring the African American Chamber of Commerce for [Pennsylvania], New Jersey [and] Delaware to the members in their respective regions to really listen, understand what some of the issues and challenges are, but also put key stakeholders in front of them to provide access to the resources, networks, access to capital, procurement opportunities and policy,” Sanders said.

For example, Dr. Erica Patterson is the deputy secretary for Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities in Pennsylvania and she shared during the tour how the state is working to lower the barrier of entry for historically disadvantaged businesses.

“One of them is helping folks in the supply chain get paid faster and the other is to get certified quicker,” Sanders said. “Years ago, it took weeks, months. Now they stated that they can get it done in two days.”