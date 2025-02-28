From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mical Jeanlys-White remembers how her grandmother built wealth as an immigrant to the United States from Haiti, and it was primarily through savings clubs that she invested in the family’s future.

“I saw my immigrant family members join small savings clubs and saw the impact of that community effort towards a goal. My grandmother was a super saver,” Jeanlys-White said.

But instead of investing that money in the stock market or other financial products, it grew slowly in savings accounts, she said.

“It allowed them to become homeowners and real estate investors, but many of them never invested in the stock market, which has some of the highest returns,” she said.

And that small-scale approach had its limits and lacked certified financial planners in the process who could help guide investors with taxes and manage investment portfolios.

“So we saw this tremendous opportunity to bring together wealth advisors and a community experience to help more people grow wealth,” she said. “We already have folks in 22 different states and we have 19 vibrant communities.”