How Philadelphia women are still working to close the gender pay gap

More than 60 years after Congress passed the federal law known as the Equal Pay Act, employers are still legally allowed to pay women and men unequal wages for equal work — so long as any disparities are explained by factors such as seniority or merit.

To help employers interested in addressing pay equity issues inside organizations, as well as employees pushing for change, the Forum of Executive Women in Philadelphia crafted its annual pay equity report to act as a guide for change.

“Our members are women who run Philadelphia’s top companies. So this issue really hits home, not just for our members but for the regional economy,” said Meghan Pierce, CEO of the Forum of Executive Women, an organization founded in 1977. “The report is an attempt to offer solutions about the issue and help shed some light because it’s not very straightforward.”

One piece of advice in the report is to make sure there’s a board member-level agreement about a company or nonprofit’s strategic goals around salaries and pay equity, Pierce said.

“Compensation philosophy, basically saying what you believe about pay as an organization, and that really has to start from the top down. If there’s that board-level buy-in then there’s going to be, you know, hopefully, the necessary executive team buy-in that will eventually trickle down,” she said. “Not only can employees advocate for transparency at their workplace, but there’s also policies.”