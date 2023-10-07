The organization was founded in 1977 by a handful of local executives and has more than 600 members across the region.

The annual report tracks many different metrics about the representation and access to power — or lack thereof — executive women have at some of the largest companies.

In 2022, the most recent data in the report, four publicly traded companies had zero women on their executive boards.

That included real estate company AMREP Corp., semiconductor manufacturer inTEST Corp., industrial product manufacturer Omega Flex Inc., and commercial bank Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc., records show.

Since then, there’s been one woman appointed to the board of directors of Quaint Oak Bancorp. In 2023, Susan M. Vettori retired as president of Susan’s Hallmark Shop chain and joined the board in February.

In 2012, there were 33 companies in the area that had no women on their board.

Meanwhile, some companies had more than one-third of their board executives who were women. American Water stood out with more than half of its board members who are women. Susan Hardwick serves as the CEO of American Water.

It’s not a “one-size-fits all” answer as to why women executives in the region are not being promoted to such powerful board seats in droves, said Pierce, of The Forum of Executive Women.

Pierce said one barrier is the disproportionate responsibility women bear for children and aging parents compared to their male counterparts in the field.

“Women take on so much unpaid labor that could be preventing them from rising to these positions,” she said.

Another is lack of mentorship and training for women to be prepared for these top roles. More often, women may earn an MBA or academic degree to get that experience instead of working their way up the ranks of the same company.

Beyond board members, there are very few publicly traded CEOs in the Philadelphia region who are women — 3% in 2022, up from 2% in 2021.

About 21% of all executive officers, the senior management team of a company, were women in 2022.

Yet there were 29 companies out of 100 with zero women executives in 2022, compared to 31 in 2021.