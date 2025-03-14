Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia’s double tax system on businesses could be phased out in the coming years if Mayor Cherelle Parker’s budget proposal on Thursday and subsequent legislation to codify the tax cuts are successful.

The budget proposal is similar to recommendations by the Philadelphia Tax Reform Commission, which recently released its report.

The Business Income and Receipts Tax is a tax on the gross receipts and net income of companies operating within city limits.

Under BIRT, the city collects 1.415 mills on every $1,000 of gross receipts, which would drop to 1.410 mills during fiscal year 2026 under the budget proposal. By 2030, the gross receipts tax would drop again to 1.380 mills.

By 2039, after the city’s $1 billion pension debt has been repaid, the gross receipts tax would be eliminated under Parker’s proposed budget.

Likewise, the city collects 5.81% on taxable net income. That tax would decline to 5.50% by 2030. And by 2039 would drop again to 2.80%.

Businesses with $100,000 or less in taxable gross receipts are not required to file a BIRT return – but under Parker’s budget proposal that exclusion will be eliminated. Parker said that the city has concerns about violating the state’s uniformity clause which requires all state and local taxes to have the same percentage for all properties and taxpayers.

The net profits tax is 3.75% on Philadelphia businesses and 3.44% for non-resident businesses. No change is proposed for that tax.