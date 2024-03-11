Lindsay Horan scores in 1st half, U.S. beats Brazil 1-0 in Women’s Gold Cup title game

Lindsey Horan scored on a header in first-half stoppage time and the United States went on to beat Brazil 1-0 on Sunday to win the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup.

The United States lifted the trophy despite being stunned by a loss to Mexico in the group stage of the tournament. It was the first women’s Gold Cup, created to bring teams in the region more meaningful competition.

“It was a difficult game. Brazil challenged us in a different way,” Horan said. “I’m really, really proud of us finding a way to get a goal and finishing out the game and getting a trophy.”

It was the fourth time that the United States faced Brazil in a tournament final. The Americans also won the previous three, including the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

The game drew a sellout crowd of 31,528 to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, a record crowd for a CONCACAF women’s match.

Horan scored just moments into stoppage time with a header off a well-placed lofted pass from Emily Fox. It was Horan’s third goal of the tournament, her earlier goals were from the penalty spot.

Lynn Williams nearly scored a second for the United States in the 79th minute but the play was offsides. Casey Krueger headed out a dangerous Brazilian cross in the final moments.

Brazil outshot the United States 12-7 and at times appeared the more dominant team.

“It’s not always pretty, and this was a game that we just grinded through.” defender Crystal Dunn said. “We got the job done and that’s the most important.”

The United States was upset in the group stage of the tournament by a 2-0 loss to Mexico — just the second loss in the 43-game series.

The Americans rebounded with a 3-0 win over Colombia in the quarterfinals, before advancing to the final on penalties after a rain-soaked 2-2 draw with Canada in the semifinals.

“That was a crazy tournament, but finished strong,” forward Alex Morgan said. “That’s what mattered. So many players coming up big time.”