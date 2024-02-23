Lionel Messi back in Philly? Argentina to play game at the Linc in March

Argentina scheduled exhibitions against El Salvador and Nigeria in the United States next month as part of Copa America preparations, replacing a China tour canceled after Lionel Messi didn’t play at Inter Miami’s preseason game in Hong Kong.

Argentina will play El Salvador on March 22 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and Nigeria four days later at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Argentina Football Association said Thursday.

Messi, Argentina’s captain, is likely to be with the World Cup champions and miss Miami’s Major League Soccer match at the New York Red Bulls on March 23.