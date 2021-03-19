Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Restaurants in New Jersey are now able to welcome more patrons into their dining rooms.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, indoor capacity has been raised from 35% to 50%, six months after indoor dining resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gyms, barbershops, and salons also have increased capacity. The increase in capacity is welcomed news to many restaurateurs.

“Every increase in percentage helps,” said Paul Barone, owner of Villa Barone in Collingswood. “Whether it be 50, 60 … as long as it keeps increasing.”

Like other restaurants, Barone pivoted to keep his Camden County business going including doing more takeout and delivery orders. He did get assistance from the state with grants and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

“We’re on the right path, so I’m all for it,” Barone said.