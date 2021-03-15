During N.J. stop, Jill Biden touts stimulus as a chance for families to ‘breathe again’

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

First lady Jill Biden visited an elementary school in South Jersey on Monday to tout the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package President Joe Biden signed last week.

She visited Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington City as part of the administration’s “Help Is Here” tour to sell the new law, which will send more than $25 billion in federal aid to the Garden State and residents. President Biden was scheduled to make a stop in Delaware County on Tuesday.

After meeting with students and teachers, the first lady gave remarks beside a playground outside and highlighted what the stimulus package would mean for families with school-age children, particularly direct payments to families as well as funding to reopen schools to in-person learning.

“This school, like schools across this country, can’t fully reopen without help,” Biden said. “We’re going to open schools, and we’re going to do it safely.”