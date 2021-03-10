What’s in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill?

The Biden administration’s massive stimulus bill is all but assured to pass through the House and is slated for the President’s signature this week. The relief package is ambitious and sweeping in how money will be allocated to those hardest hit by the COVID recession. It also comes with a hefty $1.9 trillion price tag, signaling a big change in how the federal government approaches spending. Today on the show, we’ll talk about the nitty gritty of the bill, who will be receiving the funds, and how it could affect the economy writ large with Vox reporter EMILY STEWART and Tax Policy Institute co-founder LEONARD BURMAN.