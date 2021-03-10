What’s in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill?

Air Date: March 10, 2021
(Evan Vucci/AP)

(Evan Vucci/AP)

The Biden administration’s massive stimulus bill is all but assured to pass through the House and is slated for the President’s signature this week. The relief package is ambitious and sweeping in how money will be allocated to those hardest hit by the COVID recession. It also comes with a hefty $1.9 trillion price tag, signaling a big change in how the federal government approaches spending. Today on the show, we’ll talk about the nitty gritty of the bill, who will be receiving the funds, and how it could affect the economy writ large with Vox reporter EMILY STEWART and Tax Policy Institute co-founder LEONARD BURMAN.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate